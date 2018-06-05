Internet sensation 'tarbooz wala' is actually a doctor-to-be!

KARACHI: Picture of a young 'tarbooz wala' surfaced on social media recently, and people are drooling over the watermelon-seller for his stunning looks, hazel eyes and the smile on his face. These people have been stating that the 'tarbooz wala' is in fact better looking than the Islamabadi 'chai wala' who went viral for his looks as well.



But it turns out the good-looking fruit seller is NOT a fruit-seller but a medical student.

The picture was taken while the doctor-to-be was preparing iftaar with his friends. The internet mistook him for a fruit seller, but the fact remains, he is indeed going viral on social media as we speak.

Muhammad Awais also known as the 'tarbooz wala' is a future doctor studying at Ziauddin Medical College. Awais changed his profile picture on Facebook to the one which is going viral and captioned it: “Dr. Tarbooz Wala” acknowledging the fact that his picture has gone viral on social media.