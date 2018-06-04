Sheerazi brothers of PML-N from Thatta, Sujawal join PPP

KARACHI: A delegation of Sheerazi group, led by Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, from Sujawal and Thatta districts called on the former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and announced joining PPP at Bilawal House on Monday evening.



One former MNA and three ex-MPAs of Sheerazi group left Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and joined PPP, saying that PPP is the only political party in Pakistan, which has roots in every nook and corner of the country while the rest are regional parties.

PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur, Syed Khursheed Shah, Nadir Magsi, Mir Aijaz Jakhrani, Suhail Anwar Sial and others were also present on the occasion.