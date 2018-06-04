Wasim Akram, Zulfi Bukhari, Ijaz Rehman send defamation notice to Reham in London

LONDON: Reham Khan’s former husband Ijaz Rehman, close aide of Imran Khan Zulfiqar Bukhari, former skipper Pakistan cricket team Wasim Akram and Pakistani origin British woman have sent a defamation notice to former wife of Imran Khan over malicious content in her upcoming book.



The defamation notice has been served to Reham through a London-based law firm.

The officials of the law firm told Geo News that the legal notice was served to Reham on the request of Zulfi Bukhari.

In the legal notice, the law firm states that the manuscript of Reham Khan’s upcoming autobiography contains malicious and misleading information regarding its said clients which has hurt them and damaged their repute.

The legal notice, sent on her email address, further says Reham should take back all her misleading and false allegations.

However, it was unclear whether Reham has received the email yet or not.

Legal Notice to Hamza Ali Abbasi

Meanwhile, Reham Khan has served legal notice to Hamza Ali Abbasi, saying Abbasi has made propaganda against her.

The notice further says Hamza Abbasi had alleged taking £100,000 from Shahbaz Sharif besides contacting with Ahsan Iqbal. She has demanded unconditional apology from Hamza over media or else she would file a defamation suit of Rs5 billion against him.

Reham is making headlines again after the manuscript of her book was leaked online, angering PTI.

