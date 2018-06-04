Reham-Haqqani picture telling real story: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Information Secretary, Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that the picture of Reham Khan and Husain Haqqani telling the real story behind her upcoming book.

Since the manuscript of Reham Khan's autobiography was leaked online, the PTI is in a panic mode and has accused her of peddling PML-N's agenda of maligning rivals.

Reham posted a picture of her meeting with former Pak envoy to US in London last week, which triggered all the controversy.

PTI spox Fawad Ch said that we know on whose agenda Imran's ex-wife was working and the party welcomes her announcement of approaching court.

This is not the first time that PML-N has used women for achieving political gains, he said and adding that 'book from divorced wife will defame Imran and that will upset the party.

A PTI source told this newspaper that Imran and a few other party leaders came across the script of Reham’s book after it was leaked online. "A meeting was held during which the party decided to counter the contents of the book and PTI social media accounts subsequently sent out tweets in condemnation of Reham," the source said.

"Reham and PTI leaders are engaged in confidential email exchanges seeking assurances and issuing threats to each other at the same time," the source added. A source close to Reham said the manuscript of her book was "leaked or hacked" and hence made its way to Pakistan.

Reham Khan also alleged in a series of tweets that actor-anchor and PTI supporter Hamza Ali Abbasi has been threatening her since August 2017. Abbasi on Friday tweeted that he had the “very unfortunate experience of reading a manuscript of Reham Khan’s book”. Here is the summary: IK is the most evil man to walk the face of this planet. Reham is the most pious righteous (Tahajjud guzaar) woman ever and Shahbaz Sharif is an amazing guy!” he wrote.

In response, Reham wondered how it was possible for Abbasi to read the manuscript since the book was not released yet. “Only possible through fraud or theft,” she added.

The former BBC weather presenter then alleged that Abbasi has been threatening her since August 2017. She followed the allegations with a screenshot of an email conversation between her and the actor.