Dancing FBI agent accidentally shoots bar patron

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLORADO: Dancing FBI agent lost his gun and accidentally shot someone as his weapon flew out from his waistband holster during dance-floor backflip at a bar in Denver.
According to details, The incident occurred at Mile High Spirits on Saturday, a bar, distillery and live music venue near Coors Field, where an off-duty FBI officer lost his gun as he performed a back handspring.
The agent lunged for his gun but accidentally fired it as he attempted to pick it back up, hitting in the lower leg of a bar patron who’s condition was said to be out of danger.
It's unclear whether the off-duty agent had been drinking at the time.
Colorado police were investigating the incident.
COLORADO: Dancing FBI agent lost his gun and accidentally shot someone as his weapon flew out from his waistband holster during dance-floor backflip at a bar in Denver.
According to details, The incident occurred at Mile High Spirits on Saturday, a bar, distillery and live music venue near Coors Field, where an off-duty FBI officer lost his gun as he performed a back handspring.
The agent lunged for his gun but accidentally fired it as he attempted to pick it back up, hitting in the lower leg of a bar patron who’s condition was said to be out of danger.
It's unclear whether the off-duty agent had been drinking at the time.
Colorado police were investigating the incident.
Comments