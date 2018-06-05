Tue June 05, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 4, 2018

Dancing FBI agent accidentally shoots bar patron


COLORADO: Dancing FBI agent lost his gun and accidentally shot someone as his weapon flew out from his waistband holster during dance-floor backflip at a bar in Denver.

According to details, The incident occurred at Mile High Spirits on Saturday, a bar, distillery and live music venue near Coors Field, where an off-duty FBI officer lost his gun as he performed a back handspring.

The agent lunged for his gun but accidentally fired it as he attempted to pick it back up, hitting in the lower leg of a bar patron who’s condition was said to be out of danger.

It's unclear whether the off-duty agent had been drinking at the time.


Colorado  police were investigating the incident.

