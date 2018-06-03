Gulalai announces four transgender persons will contest on her party's ticket

ISLAMABAD: Ayesha Gulalai on Sunday announced that four transgender persons will be contesting in the general elections via her party ticket.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Gulalai said four transgender persons Nayab Ali, Nadeem Kashish, Lubna Lal and Madam Rani will contest the elections on her party’s ticket.

Nadeem Kashish will contest the elections from NA-52 against former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in Islamabad; Nayab Ali will contest from NA-142 constituency for the National Assembly seats; Lubna Lal from PP-26 in Jhelum and Madam Rani from PK-40 for Haripur in the provincial assembly elections, Gulalai said.

“The society had a lot to learn from how the West treats the minorities and transgender persons,” Gulalai lamented.

Gulalai left PTI in August last year after staging allegations against party chairman Imran Khan pertaining to harassment and corruption, and formed her own political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai earlier this year.

She added that she will contest the elections from six constituencies, and will be going up against Imran Khan in Rawalpindi and against Ali Tareen in Lodhran.

The general elections are due July 25, 2018.