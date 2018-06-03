Sun June 03, 2018
National

June 3, 2018

At least nine die in AJK road mishap

MIRPUR: At least nine people were killed and seven other injured on Sunday when a  passenger wagon skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine at Peer Gali, about 20 kilometers from Mirpur.

Islamgarh police station head SHO Waseem Nawaz told APP that eight bodies were recovered from the gorge and shifted to Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Investigating Police Officer Waseem Nawaz said that the ill-fated Hiace Passenger Wagon No LES-5933 was on its way from Rawalpindi to Samani (Bhimbher district) via Mirpur when it met with the mishap at about 1.00 pm while negotiating high-steeped highway in the hilly terrain.

Children and women are among the victims. 

Some locals immediately rushed to the scene of accident to help rescuers shift the injured to DHQ Hospital.

Deputy Medical Superintendent and Head of Emergency Wing at DHQ Hospital Dr. Azeem Ratayal told APP that six of the injured had been admitted in the hospital.Whereas a seriously injured woman namely Rukhsana Bibi was being shifted to a health facility in Islamabad.

Those injured admitted in the hospital were identified as Rukhsana, Mahnoor, Hinna, Usman, Waseem and Mukhtar, the doctor added.

