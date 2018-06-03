PPP discusses KP nominations for general elections

KARACHI: The Central Election Board of PPP held a meeting for the second consecutive day on Sunday to discuss nominations of Party candidates from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for next general elections at Bilawal House in Karachi.



PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari attended the meeting. .

Others present included former Prime Ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Faryal Talpur, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Barrister Masood Kauser, PPP Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Humayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Najmuddin Khan, Rahimdad Khan, Senator Khanzada Khan, Akhunzada, Chattan, Syed Zahir Ali Shah and Nighat Orakzai.

Yesterday, the PPP leadership discussed possible candidates from Punjab.