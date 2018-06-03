Six terrorists killed as Pakistani forces repulse cross border attacks in KP, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani forces killed six terrorists and injured many others near Pak-Afghan border as they launched an assault on Pakistan checkosts from across the border.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the army, four personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) and one official of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were injured in the terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Paktunkhwa that border Afghanistan.

"Terrorists from across the border carried fire raids and physical attacks on Pakistan’s border posts and border fencing parties in Bajaur in KP and Qamar Din Qarez in Balochistan," said a statement issued by the ISPR.



"Taking advantage of ungoverned spaces and facilitation inside Afghanistan, terrorists resorting to such attacks to prevent fencing and construction of border posts.

The forces launched retaliatory attack, killing six and injuring many other terrorists.

"Security Forces responded effectively and repulsed physical attack. 6 terrorists killed and many injured. 4 soldiers of FC and one soldier of PAF (Deployed at observation post) got injured," the army said.



"To consolidate the gains of successful kinetic operations against terrorism fencing of Pak-Afghan border and construction of border forts will continue irrespective of the challenges posed by inimical forces," said the ISPR.

