Hamza Ali Abbasi, Reham Khan trade allegations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Taking from Reham Khan’s allegations against Hamza Ali Abbasi, pertaining that she had received threats from him via emails, a Hamza versus Reham war has taken toll.
Taking to Twitter, Hamza alleged Reham of uploading forged evidence and contended that the email id [email protected] was never operated by him.
Hamza Ali Abbasi turned down Reham’s evidence and uploaded his part of evidence; his conversation with Reham Khan, including printouts of her emails with PML-N's leader Ahsan Iqbal – which were later deleted for a re-post.
It is pertinent to mention here that Reham has challenged a lawsuit against him.
KARACHI: Taking from Reham Khan’s allegations against Hamza Ali Abbasi, pertaining that she had received threats from him via emails, a Hamza versus Reham war has taken toll.
Taking to Twitter, Hamza alleged Reham of uploading forged evidence and contended that the email id [email protected] was never operated by him.
Hamza Ali Abbasi turned down Reham’s evidence and uploaded his part of evidence; his conversation with Reham Khan, including printouts of her emails with PML-N's leader Ahsan Iqbal – which were later deleted for a re-post.
It is pertinent to mention here that Reham has challenged a lawsuit against him.
Comments