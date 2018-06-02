Hamza Ali Abbasi, Reham Khan trade allegations

KARACHI: Taking from Reham Khan’s allegations against Hamza Ali Abbasi, pertaining that she had received threats from him via emails, a Hamza versus Reham war has taken toll.

Taking to Twitter, Hamza alleged Reham of uploading forged evidence and contended that the email id [email protected] was never operated by him.

Hamza Ali Abbasi turned down Reham’s evidence and uploaded his part of evidence; his conversation with Reham Khan, including printouts of her emails with PML-N's leader Ahsan Iqbal – which were later deleted for a re-post.

It is pertinent to mention here that Reham has challenged a lawsuit against him.



