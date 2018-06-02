Sat June 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 2, 2018

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Reham Khan trade allegations

KARACHI: Taking from Reham Khan’s allegations against Hamza Ali Abbasi, pertaining that she had received threats from him via emails, a Hamza versus Reham war has taken toll.

Taking to Twitter, Hamza  alleged Reham of uploading forged evidence and contended that the email id   [email protected] was  never operated by him. 

Hamza Ali Abbasi turned down Reham’s evidence and uploaded   his  part of evidence; his conversation with Reham Khan, including  printouts of her emails  with  PML-N's leader Ahsan Iqbal – which were later deleted for a re-post.

It is pertinent to mention here that Reham has challenged a lawsuit against him.


