Caretaker PM asks law ministry to challenge nomination papers verdict

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has directed the federal law ministry to file an appeal against Lahore High Court’s yesterday verdict to nullify election nomination papers.

According to sources close to the Prime Minister office, the decision has been taken to make sure elections are not delayed.

Apart from the caretaker PM, ECP, PPP, PTI and former NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq have voiced alarm at the decision, fearing it might result in election's delay.

"We have decided to challenge the decision in the the Supreme Court," Additional Secretary ECP Akhtar Nazeer told reporters in Islamabad after a meeting, presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan.

Talking to media persons, Ayaz Sadiq said that he too would approach the apex court.

Separately, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry expressed his concern at the LHC’s verdict, saying that elections must be held as per schedule.

“Only yesterday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has given a statement to hold the elections on time, and yet the LHC has given such a verdict,” Chaudhry said.