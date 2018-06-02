PPP leadership discusses Sindh candidates for general elections

KARACHI: PPPP’s Central Election Board held a meeting to discuss nominations of party’s candidates from Sindh for the next general elections at Bilawal House on Saturday.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President of Pakistan and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Prime Ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf attended the meeting to finalize names for the allocation of tickets.

Others who attended the meeting were: Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Faryal Talpur, former Chief Ministers Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Manzoor Wassan, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani and Shagufta Jumani.