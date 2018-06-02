Shehbaz Sharif suggests new names for caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has suggested four new names for the post of caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

The nominees are: former Naval chief Muhamamd Zakaullah, former DG Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan, Justice (r) Sahir Ali and former IG Punjab Tariq Saleem Dogar.

According to Geo, Shehbaz consulted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during a party’ meeting at Model Town before making the names public on Saturday.

According to sources, PML-N’s leaders discussed the political situation and potential names for the caretaker CM.

“The names proposed will be forwarded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” Shehbaz Sharif told Geo.

“PTI should consider our names and we will consider theirs, who knows may be we reach a consensus in the first meeting,” Shehbaz further said.

A meeting is expected between Shehbaz and former leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Mehmood-ur-Rasheed within the next two days in a bid to evolve a consensus. But if deadlock persists, , the matter will be resolved by a parliamentary committee as per the law.

On Friday, Rasheed presented the names of Orya Maqbool Jan, Yaqub Izhar, and Hassan Askari for the top slot. Shortly afterwards, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry later took to twitter to announce the candidates proposed as caretaker CM which did not include Orya's name.

"PTI has proposed three names to be appointed as Caretaker Punjab CM. 1)Hassan Askari 2) Ayaz Amir 3) Yaqub Izhar... agreement on one name is expected by tomorrow evening," the party’s spokesperson confirmed on Twitter.