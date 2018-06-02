Reham Khan accuses actor Hamza Abbasi of emailing threats

ISLAMABAD: Reham Khan, former wife of PTI chairman Imran Khan, has accused film and TV star Hamza Ali Abbasi of issuing threats.

In a Twitter message on Saturday, Reham Khan said that she had been receiving threatening email from the actor since 2017.

She did not elaborate further about the nature of threats.

The former TV host, who parted ways with Imran Khan less than a year after her marriage the PTI chairman, said that bullies was trying to silence here.

Reham has moved to UK, where is awaiting the publishing of her book.

“Hamza Abbasi claims he has read manuscript when it's not been published? Only possible through fraud or theft,” she said.

Later, she shared a screen-grab of one of Abbasi's alleged emails.

The actor has yet to respond to Reham Khan's claims or verify the authenticity of the email.



Abbasi is one of the most vocal supporters of the PTI and freely expresses his support for Imran Khan's party.





