Sat June 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 2, 2018

Sindh caretaker chief minister sworn in

Karachi: Former chief secretary  Sindh Fazlur Rehman on Saturday took oath as caretaker chief minister of the province.

Sindh Governor  Muhammad Zubair administered the oath to the  interim chief minister at a ceremony  attended by bureaucrats, politicians, Chief Secretary, Police IG,  Director General of Sindh Rangers and members of business community.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman--File photo

Former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah was also present  at the ceremony which took place at the Governor's House. 

Fazlur Rehman also served as Auditor General.

