Sindh caretaker chief minister sworn in

Karachi: Former chief secretary Sindh Fazlur Rehman on Saturday took oath as caretaker chief minister of the province.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair administered the oath to the interim chief minister at a ceremony attended by bureaucrats, politicians, Chief Secretary, Police IG, Director General of Sindh Rangers and members of business community.

Former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah was also present at the ceremony which took place at the Governor's House.

Fazlur Rehman also served as Auditor General.