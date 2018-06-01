Pakistan is peace loving country contributing to global peace efforts: Gen. Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is a peace loving country contributing to global peace efforts.



According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, the Army Chief said this after United Nations honoured seven Pakistanis, who lost their lives while serving in peacekeeping operations during 2017.

The United Nations (UN) commemorated International UN Peacekeepers Day Friday.

The ISPR says sacrifices of seven Pakistani peacekeepers were acknowledged posthumously by awarding them Dag Hammarskjöld medals.

Pakistan is one of largest contributors of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. It currently contributes nearly 6,000 military and police personnel to the UN peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Western Sahara.