Disgruntled PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa joins PTI

LAHORE: Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa, former Punjab governor and disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.



The announcement was made in a press conference following a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan here Friday.

Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a meeting with Zulfiqar Khosa at his residence here.

Dost Muhammad Khosa, former CM Punjab and the son of Zulfiqar Khosa is also likely to join PTI.



PTI has also announced on its twitter handle that Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He announced the decision during a press conference after meeting with the PTI leaders including Imran Khan,Shah Mehmood Qureshi,Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.

Geo News had reported that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari had also invited Khosa to join his party but the latter chose to jump on to the PTI bandwagon.