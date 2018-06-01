Fri June 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Disgruntled PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa joins PTI

LAHORE: Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa, former Punjab governor and disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The announcement was made in a press conference following a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan here Friday.

Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a meeting with Zulfiqar Khosa at his residence here.

Dost Muhammad Khosa, former CM Punjab and the son of Zulfiqar Khosa is also likely to join PTI.

PTI has also announced on its twitter handle that Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He announced the decision during a press conference after meeting with the PTI leaders including Imran Khan,Shah Mehmood Qureshi,Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.

Geo News had reported that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari had also invited Khosa to join his party but the latter chose to jump on to the PTI bandwagon.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan Navy signs contract to acquire two modern warships from China

Pakistan Navy signs contract to acquire two modern warships from China
Ayaz Amir, Hassan Askari, Yaqoob Izhar PTI nominees for Punjab caretaker CM: Fawad Chaudhry

Ayaz Amir, Hassan Askari, Yaqoob Izhar PTI nominees for Punjab caretaker CM: Fawad Chaudhry
PTI proposes Orya Maqbool Jan, Yaqoob Izhar for Punjab caretaker CM slot

PTI proposes Orya Maqbool Jan, Yaqoob Izhar for Punjab caretaker CM slot
Veteran PMLN leader Zulfiqar Khosa to join PTI

Veteran PMLN leader Zulfiqar Khosa to join PTI
Load More load more