VIDEO: Bahria College professor Sadat Bashir denies all allegations of sexual assault

An outrageous act was conducted with biology students on 24th May 2018, as 80 girls who went to Bahria College for their practicals were physically assaulted.

However, the examiner Sadat Bashir, in a recent video message has denied all allegations of sexual harassment made against him by these students.

Sadat Bashir made a video where he just mentioned the pressure he had from the schools on giving students full marks on their practicals, he didn’t accept or deny any allegations, nor did he speak about them.

On the other hand, he denied all accusations made against him while talking to a local newspaper, claiming that he has not done such a thing.



“I would never do such a thing because all the students are like my daughters and female teachers are like my sisters,” he said.

“In my career as a teacher? Invigilator, I have always been fair in marking. Moreover, when I was assigned this duty, I questioned the authorities as to why I am being assigned for duty at the girls section,” Sadat added.

“My family is in shock after this defamatory campaign against me”, he said.

Some days back, a student took to social media to share her experience of how she was harassed by the disgraced professor.

According to her, the examiner, Sadat Bashir was known to be very strict, he did not let the teacher enter the lab despite her asking again and again, saying that she cannot leave her female students. By the time the teacher took permission from the principal and walked in, the FBISE examiner Sadat Bashir had already started to show his real self to the female students.





“Our examiner Sadat Bashir was a pervert who groped at least 80 students and passed sleazy comments”, said one of the unfortunate girls.

“He groped me twice and came behind me and traced my brazier strap all the while pretending he was just examining my slide”, she added.

Afreina Noor, a former student of Bahria College stated on her social media account, “As a former Bahria student, I know how the college has a habit of sweeping things under the table.” Noor further added, “I wasn’t surprised at the school administration’s reaction of telling Saba to zip it and focus on her ‘marks’. Never in our wildest dreams was such an incident fathomable. These girls resorted to the social media because their voices were hushed. Back in the day, we had no other option. Enough is enough.”

This revolting and intolerable act caught attention on social media and spread in no time to an extent where even Pakistani celebrities came across the story and condemned having disgraceful teachers in the system who deserve to be punished for the trauma they have caused.

The courageous girl, Saba who posted her testimony against the examiner was not the only one. Many other girls also came forth describing the terrifying experience of Bashir trying to take advantage of them in front of other students and teachers.

Investigation against Sadat Bashir is still underway, with no action has being taken yet.

