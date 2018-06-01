Fri June 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 1, 2018

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for TV anchor Shahid Masood

A court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for  TV anchor Shahid Masood in a case related to corruption  in state-run Pakistan Television 
(PTV).

A Senior Civil Judge issued the warrants on the request of Kashif Riaz Awan, an investigation officer of the Federal Investigation Agency  (FIA).

The investigation officer stated that the accused deliberately avoided to join the investigation.

He said since sufficient incriminating evidence have come on record, non-bailable arrest warrants should be issued for the accused.

