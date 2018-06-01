Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for TV anchor Shahid Masood

A court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for TV anchor Shahid Masood in a case related to corruption in state-run Pakistan Television

(PTV).

A Senior Civil Judge issued the warrants on the request of Kashif Riaz Awan, an investigation officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The investigation officer stated that the accused deliberately avoided to join the investigation.

He said since sufficient incriminating evidence have come on record, non-bailable arrest warrants should be issued for the accused.