June 01, 2018
June 1, 2018

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi given guard of honour as government completes term

ISLAMABAD: Contingent of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistan Navty  gave a honour guard on Friday to outgoing prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Prime Minister House after  his government completed its  five-year constitutional term on Friday.

According to Geo News, Khaqan Abbasi  bade farewell to the staff of  the Prime Minister House hours before Interim Prime Minister   Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk  was sworn in.

Abbasi assumed the office last year when his predecessor  Mian Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan  over corruption charges.

Pakistan´s civilian government completed its term  for only the second time in the country´s history.

Pakistan completed its first ever democratic transfer of power following elections in 2013, when the government headed by the Pakistan People´s Party handed over to the PML-N, following a landslide victory.

