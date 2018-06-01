Shahid Khaqan Abbasi given guard of honour as government completes term

ISLAMABAD: Contingent of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistan Navty gave a honour guard on Friday to outgoing prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Prime Minister House after his government completed its five-year constitutional term on Friday.

According to Geo News, Khaqan Abbasi bade farewell to the staff of the Prime Minister House hours before Interim Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was sworn in.

Abbasi assumed the office last year when his predecessor Mian Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan over corruption charges.

Pakistan´s civilian government completed its term for only the second time in the country´s history.



Pakistan completed its first ever democratic transfer of power following elections in 2013, when the government headed by the Pakistan People´s Party handed over to the PML-N, following a landslide victory.

