Fri June 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 1, 2018

Justice Nasirul Mulk takes oath as caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Former CJP Nasirul Mulk on Friday took oath as caretaker Prime Minister at the Presidency where outgoing PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present.

Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was nominated as the caretaker Prime Minister with consensus between PM Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah.

The National Assembly (NA), Punjab and the Balochistan assemblies dissolved on the night between Thursday and Friday after completing their five-year terms. A notification about the dissolution of the National Assembly was issued by its Joint Secretary that the NA stood dissolved on May 31, 2018.

Earlier, the assemblies of Sindh and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completed their respective terms on Monday and stood dissolved.

The caretaker setup will oversee the elections scheduled for July 25.

The ruling party has nominated the  former judge for the coveted post. All the  opposition parties have welcomed his  nomination.

