Federal government completes its five-year constitutional tenure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) federal government has completed its five-year constitutional tenure midnight today, allowing for a caretaker setup to be established, prior to general elections scheduled to take place on July 25.



After completing its five-year term, the National Assembly is also dissolved at midnight tonight.

Following the dissolution of Sindh and KP’s provincial assemblies on Monday, the five-year term of Punjab and Balochistan assemblies also ended tonight.

The farewell meeting of Federal Cabinet was held in Islamabad Thursday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

Also, PM spoke during the last session of the National Assembly in Islamabad on Thursday, saying neither the government nor the opposition would accept any suggestion for delaying general elections.

The Prime Minister said timely holding of elections is a constitutional requirement and we would not allow even a day's delay in the conduct of polls.

It is the second democratically elected government that completed its constitutional term.

In 2013, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government completed its term after being elected to rule the country in 2008.

Meanwhile, Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk will take oath of caretaker prime minister today (Friday).

The oath taking ceremony of the interim prime minister would take place at the President House in Islamabad.

President Mamnoon Hussain would administer oath to the caretaker prime minister at a ceremony where Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman, politicians and military officials would be present.

The upcoming general elections 2018 are scheduled to be held on July 25. Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a code of conduct and the election schedule on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob said that the country was moving towards the elections as per the law and the Constitution.

He stated that a public notice will be issued on June 1, followed by the scrutiny process on June 14.