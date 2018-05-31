Thu May 31, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

PM approves Rs3 mln for heirs of Neelum boy who died saving tourists after bridge collapse

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved immediate provision of Rs.3 million to the parent of Saim Shafaat in recognition of his sacrifice and heroic during the unfortunate incident of bridge collapse in Neelum district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on May 13.

Saim Shafat, aged 12 years, sacrificed his life while making a heroic effort to warn tourists of the imminent collapse of the bridge in the Kundal Shai area of District Neelum.

The prime minister also announced Rs1 million as reward to Mukhtiar.

Mukhtiar son of Zeetullah risked his life to save two tourists from drowning during the same incident.

The prime minister has directed the Finance Division to immediately transfer the amount of Rs4 million to the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir for onward payment to the nominees.

