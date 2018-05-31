Thu May 31, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

FATA becomes part of Khyber Paktunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnnoon Hussain on Thursday approved the constitutional amendment bill seeking to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Paktunkhwa.

After signing the bill, the president of the Islamic Republic  congratulated the people of FATA and Khyber Paktunkhwa over the mainstreaming of the   tribal areas.

The 25 Amendment Bill was   passed by the National Assembly, the Senate and the Khyber Pakhtnuknwa Assembly before being sent to the president for formal approval.


