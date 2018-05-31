FATA becomes part of Khyber Paktunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnnoon Hussain on Thursday approved the constitutional amendment bill seeking to merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Paktunkhwa.

After signing the bill, the president of the Islamic Republic congratulated the people of FATA and Khyber Paktunkhwa over the mainstreaming of the tribal areas.

The 25 Amendment Bill was passed by the National Assembly, the Senate and the Khyber Pakhtnuknwa Assembly before being sent to the president for formal approval.



