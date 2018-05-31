Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Interior ministry asks NADRA to suspend Musharraf's CNIC

ISLAMABAD: Complying with orders of a special court, the Minister of Interior has  asked the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) through a letter to suspend the computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)of former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Geo News reported on Thursday.

NADRA officials, however, say although they are   informed about the letter being sent by the ministry, they have yet to receive it. 

Geo News correspondent  said that with the suspension  of the Musharraf's CNIC,  the  passport of the former president would  stand blocked and bank accounts in Pakistan frozen.

The special court for high treason case against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf had directed the Ministry of Interior and all other departments, divisions and agencies of the government to take positive steps for the arrest of the accused, attachment of his properties abroad and suspension of his CNIC and passport if he fails to submit a written request for security during his appearance in the court within seven days.

 The bench, formed in 2013, has been  hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007.

The bench headed by  Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yahya Afridi  includes the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Yawar Ali and Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Tahira Safdar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to be sworn in as interim prime minister on Friday

Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to be sworn in as interim prime minister on Friday

Shehbaz says Khosa's appointment summary as interim CM can't be withdrawn

Shehbaz says Khosa's appointment summary as interim CM can't be withdrawn
Balochistan Assembly adopts resolution seeking delay in elections

Balochistan Assembly adopts resolution seeking delay in elections
General election to be held on time: ECP

General election to be held on time: ECP
Load More load more