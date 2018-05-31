Interior ministry asks NADRA to suspend Musharraf's CNIC

ISLAMABAD: Complying with orders of a special court, the Minister of Interior has asked the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) through a letter to suspend the computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)of former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Geo News reported on Thursday.

NADRA officials, however, say although they are informed about the letter being sent by the ministry, they have yet to receive it.

Geo News correspondent said that with the suspension of the Musharraf's CNIC, the passport of the former president would stand blocked and bank accounts in Pakistan frozen.

The special court for high treason case against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf had directed the Ministry of Interior and all other departments, divisions and agencies of the government to take positive steps for the arrest of the accused, attachment of his properties abroad and suspension of his CNIC and passport if he fails to submit a written request for security during his appearance in the court within seven days.



The bench, formed in 2013, has been hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007.



The bench headed by Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yahya Afridi includes the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Yawar Ali and Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Tahira Safdar.

