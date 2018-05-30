PTI under fire over caretaker CM’s fiasco

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has come under fire from government and opposition leaders for its decision to withdraw the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa for the post of caretaker Chief Minister in a caretaker setup of Punjab.

“PTI’s seriousness can be gauged by the fact that the party cannot stand by its own decision about the candidature of Nasir Saeed Khosa. And yet these people claim that PTI will build a naya Pakistan,” Kaira jibed at the rival opposition party.



Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that PTI’s withdrawal was yet another U-turn. “PTI’s actions are based on lies and U-turns,” she said, adding that PTI has only benefitted the ruling PML-N.

She said that running a government and resolving public’s issues was not a child’s play.

“You make hasty decisions on everything and caused a lot of damage to the country by your politics of U-turns, confrontation and chaos,” she added.

Senior analyst Hamid Mir described PTI’s move to reverse its decision about the name of caretaker CM as an inappropriate decision.

“This will only create an impression as if PTI wants to delay the general elections,” Mir opined. “The constitution doesn’t allow the withdrawal of a name that was publicly announced in consultation with opposition,” he said.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah also ruled out the withdrawal of Nasir Khosa’s name.

“There is no provision in the constitution to reverse an already agreed decision. Nasir Khosa is an honest person,” he added.

Earlier, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Khosa's name was withdrawn over backlash from a section of media and supporters.