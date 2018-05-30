Wed May 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Balochistan’s minister seeks election delay

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Safraz Bugti has called for a month-long delay in the general elections that are scheduled to take place on July 25.

The home minister has submitted a resolution in the Balochistan Assembly   to make his demand. 

The resolution argues that general elections should be held in August because a majority of population intends to go to Saudi Arabia in July to perform Hajj.

It further says that many districts are hit with flash-floods due to monsoon downpours during the month of July. Many are forced to evacuate their homes for shelter and therefore, they will be deprived of their right to vote.

"Keeping these concerns in mind, the provincial government is therefore requested to ask the federal government to instead hold the elections in the last week of August so that everyone can exercise their constitutional right to vote," the resolution adds.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Islamabad biology professor faces inquiry over harassment allegations

Islamabad biology professor faces inquiry over harassment allegations
Eid-ul-Fitr 2018: List of E-branches for fresh currency note issuance through SMS service

Eid-ul-Fitr 2018: List of E-branches for fresh currency note issuance through SMS service
Chaudhry Nisar was my opponent, Mian Sahib's friend: Shahbaz

Chaudhry Nisar was my opponent, Mian Sahib's friend: Shahbaz

Hottest day of the year as Karachi bakes at 45ºC

Hottest day of the year as Karachi bakes at 45ºC
Load More load more