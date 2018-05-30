Balochistan’s minister seeks election delay

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Safraz Bugti has called for a month-long delay in the general elections that are scheduled to take place on July 25.

The home minister has submitted a resolution in the Balochistan Assembly to make his demand.

The resolution argues that general elections should be held in August because a majority of population intends to go to Saudi Arabia in July to perform Hajj.

It further says that many districts are hit with flash-floods due to monsoon downpours during the month of July. Many are forced to evacuate their homes for shelter and therefore, they will be deprived of their right to vote.



"Keeping these concerns in mind, the provincial government is therefore requested to ask the federal government to instead hold the elections in the last week of August so that everyone can exercise their constitutional right to vote," the resolution adds.



