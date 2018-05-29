Tue May 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 30, 2018

Ali Siddiqui assumes charge as Pak Ambassador to US


WASHINGTON: Ali Jahangir Siddiqui took charge as Pakistan's ambassador to the United States on Wednesday.

Pakistan's new ambassador to the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui has  replaced outgoing Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry, the former foreign secretary, who served as Pakistan's envoy to the US before his retirement last month.

According to Geo News, Siddiqui, as per procedure, will present his credentials to US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks to be fully operational to perform his duties.

 The new envoy faces the daunting task of improving the relations between US and Pakistan which have been strained for months.

Siddiqui, who holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University, US, is an investment banking expert by profession, was appointed by the federal government as Pakistan's ambassador to the US last month.

In 2014, he was honoured as a Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum.

He has previously served in the capacity of special assistant to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, with the status of a state minister.

He has also served as a member of the Privatisation Commission, the Private Sector Advisory Board of the Planning Commission, the Sindh Board of Investment, and a member of the Community Development Board of the Government of Sindh.

