Tue May 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 30, 2018

Share

PKLI successfully conducts first kidney transplant

LAHORE: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Centre’s surgeons successfully performed the first kidney transplant in the hospital on Tuesday.

As per details, the patient from Qila Didar Singh Gujranwala District, who was suffering from end-stage kidney disease, received a kidney donated by his elder sister on his birthday.

The renowned Prof Dr Saeed Akhter, lead the team of surgeons that performed the successful kidney transplant.

It was a precious birthday gift for the patient who is a teach by profession.

Dr Saeed, who has vast experience in kidney transplants and complex renal surgeries, expressed that the hospital aims to bring multi-disciplinary expertise in a range of fields in Pakistan, and this first successful transplant operation demonstrates the huge positive impact that this state-of-the-art institute will bring in years to come.


PKLI&RC is on course to elevate the healthcare standards in Pakistan and will keep providing the best possible healthcare facilities for free or at subsidised rates to its indigent patients without any discrimination.


