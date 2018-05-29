Giant sawfish caught, auctioned in Thatta

THATTA: A 15-feet-long sawfish was caught amidst the Turchan and Khajar creek of the Sindh coast and sold out by its trawler the day, World Wildlife Federation reported.

Locally known as Liara, the catch by Shrimp trawler Al Zahid Ali is estimated to weigh approximately 1,320 kg.

It was shifted to a boat with the help of a crane and auctioned the same day in Ibrahim Hyderi, fetching Rs90, 000.

Sawfishes are among the globally endangered species pertaining to overfishing.

Three species of sawfishes namely knife-tooth (Anoxypristis cuspidatus), large-tooth (Pristis pristis) and large-comb (Pristis zijsron) have been reported in the Pakistani sea.