IHC declares delimitation in four districts as null and void

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared delimitation of four constituencies void and reserved its verdict on five other districts.

Justice Aamer Farooq announced the judgment in 40 identical petitions raising objections over delimitations.



Declaring null and void the delimitations of four districts including Jhang, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh and Lower Dir, the court ordered that the population proportion must be considered for the new delimitations.

While the the verdict on delimitation of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Chakwal, Battagram, and Haripur was reserved.

The court heard 40 of the 108 petitions lodged against delimitations from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



According to Geo News, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will review the Islamabad High Court's judgement today before taking any decision.