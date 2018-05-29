Pakistan, India DGMOs agree to fully implement 2003 ceasefire agreement

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s director general of military operation established a hotline contact with his Indian counterpart on Tuesday and discussed border situation along the Line of Control (LoC).



A special hotline contact was established between military officiers of Pakistan and India,” ISPR reported.

“Both DGs MO reviewed the prevailing situation along the line of control and working boundary and mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders,” it said.

Both the DGs agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit forthwith and to ensure that henceforth the ceasefire will not be violated by both sides.

They also agreed that in case of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander's level.

Scores of Pakistani civilians have been killed in cross-border firing by Indian forces in recent months.