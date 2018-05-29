Tue May 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maleeha Lodhi pays homage to Pakistan's female peacekeepers

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi has brought to light the colossal role being played by Pakistani women in international peacekeeping.

Commemorating the International day of United Nations Peacekeepers on May 29th, Dr Lodhi turned to Twitter to highlight the role of Pakistan in maintaining peace and security, paying her accolades to not only the male troops but also the female security personnel of the country stationed around the world.

“We are proud that Pakistan’s female service personnel also serve on the front lines of UN peacekeeping. As doctors and staff officers they are deployed today in the Democratic Republic of Congo , South Sudan and Darfur”, stated her tweet, along with pictures of resilient female troops of the Pakistan army performing their duties in harsh conditions to maintain the peace on international levels.

Regarding the UN Peacekeepers Day she went on to add “29 May is International day of UN Peacekeepers.On this day we remember and pay tribute to the 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We will never forget the courage and sacrifice of our Shaheeds.”


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Pakistan
    Peacekeeper
    Female
    Women
    Sudan
    Con
Advertisement

More From National

Sikh trader shot dead in Peshawar

Sikh trader shot dead in Peshawar
I cannot comment on matters of national security: PM

I cannot comment on matters of national security: PM
Internet rejoices as man who beat his daughter gets hauled by policewomen

Internet rejoices as man who beat his daughter gets hauled by policewomen
PM Abbasi opens Havelian-Thakot motorway under CPEC

PM Abbasi opens Havelian-Thakot motorway under CPEC
Load More load more