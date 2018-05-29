Maleeha Lodhi pays homage to Pakistan's female peacekeepers

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi has brought to light the colossal role being played by Pakistani women in international peacekeeping.

Commemorating the International day of United Nations Peacekeepers on May 29th, Dr Lodhi turned to Twitter to highlight the role of Pakistan in maintaining peace and security, paying her accolades to not only the male troops but also the female security personnel of the country stationed around the world.

“We are proud that Pakistan’s female service personnel also serve on the front lines of UN peacekeeping. As doctors and staff officers they are deployed today in the Democratic Republic of Congo , South Sudan and Darfur”, stated her tweet, along with pictures of resilient female troops of the Pakistan army performing their duties in harsh conditions to maintain the peace on international levels.

Regarding the UN Peacekeepers Day she went on to add “29 May is International day of UN Peacekeepers.On this day we remember and pay tribute to the 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We will never forget the courage and sacrifice of our Shaheeds.”





