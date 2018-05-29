Tue May 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 29, 2018

Internet rejoices as man who beat his daughter gets hauled by policewomen

DERA GHAZI KHAN: An exceptionally powerful picture is making rounds on social media showing a man being hauled by female police officers, for beating his daughter in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Footage of a man beating his daughter had gone viral last week and had caused a major social media uproar, with several people online demanding justice be served to the culprit. 

The racket had soon reached Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sahrif’s Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) that acted on getting the perpetrator hauled to court and that too by female police officers.

The official twitter of the SRU had posted the image stating: “The culprit who abused a girl has been taken to court by female police officers. This is an example for those who think they can abuse women and get away with it. No more. #Punjab will never let that slide. #WomenProtectionBill.”

The image of four women taking the man into custody has acquired colossal admiration and reverence for the CM’s SRU online and has become a symbol of empowerment for women.


