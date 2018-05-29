Pakistan’s new envoy to US Ali Siddiqui to assume office today





WASHINGTON: Pakistan's ambassador-designate to the United States (US) Ali Jahangir Siddiqui arrived in Washington on Monday night ahead of his swearing-in.

According to Geo News, the newly appointed Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui is all set to assume charge today. He will replace the outgoing Pakistani ambassador to Washington Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

He was welcomed at the airport by Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, the deputy chief of Pakistan Mission to the US.

Siddiqui, who holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University, US, is an investment banking expert by profession, was appointed by the federal government as Pakistan's ambassador to the US last month.

In 2014, he was honoured as a Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum.

He has previously served in the capacity of special assistant to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, with the status of a state minister.

He has also served as a member of the Privatisation Commission, the Private Sector Advisory Board of the Planning Commission, the Sindh Board of Investment, and a member of the Community Development Board of the Government of Sindh.