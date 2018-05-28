Mon May 28, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 29, 2018

16 hurt in blast targeting police van in Dera Murad Jamali


QUETTA: At least sixteen people including three cops sustained injuries in a roadside blast targeting police vehicle in Dera Murad Jamali on Monday evening.

According to Police, unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a motorcycle parked on the roadside to target the police vehicle passing through the area.

The explosion occurred when a police vehicle passing through the area, injuring at least 16 people including three policemen. The windowpanes of nearby shops and houses were smashed due to the impact of the blast.

All the injured were rushed to Naseerabad hospital for medical treatment, while emergency was imposed in the hospital.

Police and other law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched the investigation.

