COAS felicitates tribes on historic FATA-KP merger





RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa felicitated the brave tribes, especially the youth on the successful and historic merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

Sharing the happiest moment in meeting with the representatives of Youth Jirga, General Bajwa commended motivation and passion of the youth in realisation of this merger, adding that the mainstreaming shall bring enduring peace, stability and socio-economic development of the long-neglected and terrorism rid area.

Addressing the historic event COAS said; “The state is determined to root out extremism and terrorism for which youth has a great role to play. Focus on your peaceful endeavours, participate in political and democratic activities. We have achieved peace at a very high cost of blood and national exchequer and we shall never let it lose”

Army chief lauded youth for their determination and support to Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism. He valued their views regarding future of Pakistan. He said that achievements through sacrifices of brave tribals are being consolidated while we transit from relative stability to enduring peace.

General Bajwa also shared his engagement with Afghan leadership for enhanced cooperation and security measures along Pak-Afghan border. He advised the youth to continue playing their role towards peace and progress of Pakistan as they are the future leaders.

The Jirga also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for bringing back peace, stability and socio-economic development in the region. They acknowledged COAS’s special interest towards mainstreaming the tribal areas.

Army chief emphasized the representatives to be aware of inimical forces who wish to exploit fault lines and try to reverse our gains.

After passage from the National Assembly and Senate, the bill was adopted by the provincial assembly with more than two-thirds majority, which was a prerequisite for passage of the constitutional amendment that paved the way for the merger.

With the adoption of the bill, Fata and the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (Pata) would stand dissolved and would become part of the settled areas of the province.