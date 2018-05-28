Pakistan’s nuclear tests were imperative after India’s tests: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan conducted nuclear tests, considering it imperative after India did the same.



He was addressing a ceremony held to commemorate 20th anniversary of historic nuclear tests of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-Tehrik-e-Pakistan.

Minister Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, provincial ministers and party workers were also present on the occasion.

Nawaz Sharif said, he as prime minister defied all international pressure and made bold decision to carry out nuclear tests.

He stated that he was offered $5 billion for not proceeding to the nuclear tests but he turned down the offer.

“I replied to Indian leadership that Pakistan was as powerful as India,” he said, adding had they not carried out nuclear tests, Indian Premier Atal Behari Vajpaee would have not traveled to Pakistan by bus. Today, he said, Pakistan had become an atomic power and no one could treat it with bad intentions.