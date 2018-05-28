Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan’s nuclear tests were imperative after India’s tests: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan conducted nuclear tests, considering it imperative after India did the same.

He was addressing a ceremony held to commemorate 20th anniversary of historic nuclear tests of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-Tehrik-e-Pakistan.

Minister Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, provincial ministers and party workers were also present on the occasion.

Nawaz Sharif said, he as prime minister defied all international pressure and made bold decision to carry out nuclear tests.

He stated that he was offered $5 billion for not proceeding to the nuclear tests but he turned down the offer.

“I replied to Indian leadership that Pakistan was as powerful as India,” he said, adding had they not carried out nuclear tests, Indian Premier Atal Behari Vajpaee would have not traveled to Pakistan by bus. Today, he said, Pakistan had become an atomic power and no one could treat it with bad intentions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Whole new ministry needed to check scale of corruption of Shahbaz Sharif, family: Imran

Whole new ministry needed to check scale of corruption of Shahbaz Sharif, family: Imran
Malala rejoices at Lord’s as Pakistan hammers England

Malala rejoices at Lord’s as Pakistan hammers England
NAB recovers over Rs14 million, a luxury car hidden by Ahad Cheema

NAB recovers over Rs14 million, a luxury car hidden by Ahad Cheema
Former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa to be Punjab caretaker CM

Former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa to be Punjab caretaker CM
Load More load more