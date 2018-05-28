Former bureaucrat Nasir Khosa to be Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab and opposition has reached a consensus on the name of former chief secretary Punjab Nasir Khosa for the slot of caretaker chief minister.



In a message on twitter, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif said, “Glad to announce that Leader of the opposition Punjab and I have agreed on the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa as caretaker Chief Minister Punjab for interim setup. Another step towards strengthening democratic process.”



Names of four candidates for the position of caretaker chief minister of Punjab had come under consideration. They were former Punjab chief secretaries Nasir Khosa and Kamran Rasool and Justice (R) Sair Ali and former Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) Tariq Saleem Dogar.

On Monday, CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and leader of Opposition Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed agreed on the name of Nasir Khosa for caretaker CM.

Nasir Khosa had also served as Deputy Commissioner, Faisalabad, and Lahore, Commissioner Lahore, Additional Secretary Finance, Additional Secretary Agriculture and Food and Principal Secretary to the Punjab governor.

One of his brothers Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is Supreme Court judge and second one Tariq Mahmood Khosa is a PSP officer and served as Balochistan IG and FIA director general.