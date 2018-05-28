Mon May 28, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 28, 2018

Aseefa spotted distributing iftar boxes to the needy in Karachi

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the younger daughter former president Asif Ali Zardari and late Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhutto was spotted distributing iftar boxes to underprivileged families in Karachi on Sunday.

The political party had set up a camp to dole out iftar among the needy and underprivileged near Bilawal House in Karachi, where the youngest of the Bhutto siblings, could be seen cordially interacting with the locals lined up to receive the boxes of food.

The footage surfacing social media has garnered ample views as well as appreciation from social media users.

Last week, Aseefa had taken to Instagram to post pictures from an iftar meet in Naudero as well captioning it, “Iftar in #Naudero with jiyalas #PPP family.”

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Instagram: “Iftar in #Naudero with jiyalas #PPP family ❤️”

6,414 Likes, 183 Comments - Aseefa Bhutto Zardari (@aseefabz) on Instagram: “Iftar in #Naudero with jiyalas #PPP family ❤️”


