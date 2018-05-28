Imran, Bilawal congratulate former top judge for appointment as caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan and PPP head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have congratulated former Supreme Court Chief Justice Nasir ul Mulk for his appointment as caretaker Prime Minister.

In separate messages on Twitter, both the opposition leaders have welcomed the decision of government and opposition to nominate the former top judge for the post of Prime Minister in a caretaker set-up.

“Want to congratulate Justice (r) Nasir ul Mulk on being appointed Caretaker PM,” Khan tweeted.

Bilawal said that his party was moving forward for the sake of strengthening democracy in the country.

“Moving forward for the sake of strengthening democracy -- congratulations to Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk on being appointed caretaker prime minister,” Bilawal tweeted.

Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk had performed duties as the 22nd Chief Justice of Pakistan. He remained in office from 6 July 2014 till 16 August 2015.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Justice, he also rendered services as the acting Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan from 30 November to 6 July 2014.

Justice Mulk is one of the seven judges who signed an application on Nov 3, 2007, restraining the government to impose martial law in Pakistan.

He later joined the judiciary on Sept 20, 2008, under the Naek formula when he took a fresh oath as a judge of the Supreme Court with his seniority intact.

Justice Mulk also presided and heard the Mukhtaran Mai case – a highly controversial gang rape case that occurred in 2002.

Belonging to Mingora, Justice Mulk has acquired a Bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) from Peshawar University in 1972. He later on went to United Kingdom to do his Master’s (LLM) at the Inner Temple, where he qualified as bar-in-law in 1976.