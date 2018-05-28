PM inaugurates capacity building project for FATA youth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday inaugurated a project for the capacity-building of youth in FATA under Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, in collaboration with the United Nation’s Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT).

The FATA Development Authority will implement the project in coordination with Pakistan Army.

Under the project, vocational training and psycho-social support will be given to 100 terror-affected youth in FATA, both male and female under the age of 35, in order to provide them access to sustainable livelihood, and thereby gaining resilience against terrorist propaganda and its recruitment.

Unemployed and disabled youth will be given priority.

About 20 percent of the training seats are reserved for female candidates from FR Kohat and FR Peshawar, whereas 10 percent seats are reserved for disabled persons.

Male candidates will be trained in trades like mobile repair, auto CAD, computer operator, industrial electrician, quantity survey, and civil survey; whereas trades for female candidates include tailoring, embroidery and knitting.

Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appreciated the efforts of Ms.

Leila Khan, Minister of State and Chairperson Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Pakistan Army especially 11 Corps Peshawar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and FATA Development Authority for this valuable intervention aimed at socio-economic uplift of FATA youth.

He thanked United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism for funding the project, and expressed hope that the recently passed FATA-KP Merger Bill would have a far-reaching impact on mainstreaming of FATA in the national economic development.