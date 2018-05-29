Tue May 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk: A profile

Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk, who has been appointed as Pakistan's 7th caretaker Prime Minister, previously performed duties as the 22nd Chief Justice of Pakistan. He remained in office from 6 July 2014 till 16 August 2015.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Justice, he also rendered services as the acting Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan from 30 November to 6 July 2014.

Justice Mulk is one of the seven judges who signed an application  on Nov 3, 2007, restraining the government to impose martial law in Pakistan. 

He later joined the judiciary on Sept 20, 2008, under the Naek formula when he took a fresh oath as a judge of the Supreme Court with his seniority intact.

Justice Mulk also presided and heard the Mukhtaran Mai case – a highly controversial gang rape case that occurred in 2002.

Belonging to Mingora, Justice Mulk has acquired a Bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) from Peshawar University in 1972. He later on went to United Kingdom to do his Master’s (LLM) at the Inner Temple, where he qualified as bar-in-law in 1976. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan’s new envoy to US Ali Siddiqui to assume office today

Pakistan’s new envoy to US Ali Siddiqui to assume office today
Sindh, KP assemblies dissolved

Sindh, KP assemblies dissolved
16 hurt in blast targeting police van in Dera Murad Jamali

16 hurt in blast targeting police van in Dera Murad Jamali
COAS felicitates tribes on historic FATA-KP merger

COAS felicitates tribes on historic FATA-KP merger
Load More load more