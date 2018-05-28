Gen Durrani to explain his position at army headquarters on new book today

RAWALPINDI: Former ISI chief Gen Asad Durrani will explain his position today at the army headquarters on new book he co-authored with former chief of RAW AS Dulat.

Expressing reservations about the book, the military on Friday summoned the ex-ISI head to the General Headquarters (GHQ) on the views attributed to him in the book.

The two ex-spy chiefs co-authored 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace' launched in India recently. "Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani [is] being called to the GHQ on 28th May, 2018," Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Twitter.

"[Durrani] will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book 'Spy Chronicles'." General Ghafoor further said the "attribution [is] taken as violation of military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel."

The development came hours after the beleaguered former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani voiced their reservations about the book.

Prior to the publication of 'Spy Chronicles' that has dropped a bombshell raising many an eyebrow, General Ayub Khan and General Pervez Musharraf had also authored books during their tenures. It will be interesting to see if the two generals and presidents had followed the military Code of Conduct while authoring their books.

General Musharraf’s book “In the Line of Fire” hit the shelves on September 25, 2006 when he was not only the chief of the army staff (COAS) but also the President of Pakistan. General Kayani became the COAS on November 29, 2007.

Ayub Khan’s book “Friends not Masters” was published in 1967 when he was the head of the state and head of the government.