Sun May 27, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 28, 2018

Seven of a family burnt alive at home in Karachi


KARACHI: At least seven members of a family burnt alive when a fire broke out in their house at Baldia Town area of Karachi early on Monday.

According to rescue sources, residents of Malang Goth, locality of Baldia Town Karachi, were asleep when a fire broke out in in their house, killing persons and injuring two others.

The fire tenders was immediately dispatched to extinguish the fire. However, the firefighters controlled the fire with the hectic efforts. While the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

