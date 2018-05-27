PM condemns Quetta firing incident

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned a firing incident at the police personnel in Quetta which left two cops martyred.

The prime minister prayed for the martyred police personnel and expressed his condolence with the bereaved families. He also lauded the sacrifices of police personnel.

As per details, the firing incident occurred around sunset in Balochistan’s capital city Quetta when two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on traffic police, leaving two cops dead. While police mobile on patrol nearby heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene, where they engaged the attackers in firing and killed two of them on the spot.

One of the attackers on a separate motorcycle was reportedly injured in shootout and managed to flee.

Soon after the incident, Balochistan's home secretary Ghulam Ali Baoch, announced a reward of Rs one million for any information on the militants involved in killing of police personnel.