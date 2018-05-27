Sun May 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM condemns Quetta firing incident

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned a firing incident at the police personnel in Quetta which left two cops martyred.

The prime minister prayed for the martyred police personnel and expressed his condolence with the bereaved families. He also lauded the sacrifices of police personnel.

As per details, the firing incident occurred around sunset in Balochistan’s capital city Quetta when two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on traffic police, leaving two cops dead. While police mobile on patrol nearby heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene, where they engaged the attackers in firing and killed two of them on the spot.

One of the attackers on a separate motorcycle was reportedly injured in shootout and managed to flee.

Soon after the incident, Balochistan's home secretary  Ghulam Ali Baoch, announced a reward of Rs one million for any information on the militants involved in killing of police personnel.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Two police officials martyred, two militants killed in Quetta

Two police officials martyred, two militants killed in Quetta
IGP orders foolproof security for Sachal Sarmast's Urs

IGP orders foolproof security for Sachal Sarmast's Urs
Ramadan price hike: 27 profiteers sent to jail

Ramadan price hike: 27 profiteers sent to jail

KP Assembly approves FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KP Assembly approves FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Load More load more