IGP orders foolproof security for Sachal Sarmast's Urs

KARACHI: Security measures have been announced for stringent security measures to be carried out on the occasion of Sachal Sarmast's Urs.

Inspector General of Police IGP Sindh AD Khowaja on Sunday directed police officials to make measures for foolproof security arrangements for 197th Urs of Sufi Saint and poet Sachal Sarmast Khowaja.

The official directed his subordinates to launch technical sweeping around and inside the tomb during three day Urs and ensure extraordinary security arrangements.

The IGP directed them to ensure advanced intelligence collection and conduct physical checking at walk through gates.

The police chief also ordered to conduct daily snap checking and patrolling at national highway and removal of encroachments around the tomb.

Khowaja told the concerned DIG and SSPs to remain in touch with each other and make extraordinary security arrangements in the area.

Besides, he also instructed the SSPs DSPs and to carry out all possible measures for foolproof security and to cooperate with area .