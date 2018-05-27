Pakistan to buy 30 Turkish gunship helicopters, says manifesto of Erdogan's party

Pakistan has signed an agreement with Turkey to procure 30 Turkish attack helicopters, Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Saturday.

Accoring to the Turkish newspaper, the ruling Justic and Devlopment Party (AK Party) has also mentioned the deal in its election menifesto announced on Thursday.

T129 ATAK helicopters from Turkey participated in a fly-past ceremony in Islamabad on the occasion of Pakistan Day that is celebrated on March 23.

The paper reported that the helicopter was added to the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in 2014.

"ATAK helicopters, one of the most remarkable products of the national and original production model in the defense industry, have also paved the way for exports with its outstanding performance. Ongoing talks with Pakistan on the export of ATAK helicopters have had positive results," Daily Sabah said in its report on Saturday.

"With the sales contract, the longstanding cooperation and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey in the defense field gained a new dimension," it said.

Pakistan Army's Aviation Corps which operates hundreds of helicopters is said to have placed orders for 30 ATAK helicopters.