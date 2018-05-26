Sat May 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Six banned outfit terrorists killed in Gujrat shootout

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore claimed to have killed six terrorists affiliated to banned outfit in Upper Jhelum area of Gujrat.

The CTD spokesman said the terrorists were involved in Ferozpur Road blast that had claimed lives of 26 people including eight policemen. They were also involved in the killing of Brigadier Zahor Qadri in Sargodha and other several bomb explosions.

According to spokesman, the personnel of CTD had blockaded the area when 8 to 9 terrorists opened fire. Six militants were killed in the ensuing shootout.

The terrorists killed in the encounter have been identified as Abdul Muqeem, Faisal, Usman, Azeem, Rauf and Sohaib, whose name was included in the red book.

Two outlaws managed to flee.

The militants wanted to target sensitive installations, the spokesman said and added that suicide jackets, electronic devices and hand grenades were seized from the possession of the terrorists. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From National

Karachiites gather to offer special prayer for rain

Karachiites gather to offer special prayer for rain

General elections to be held on July 25

General elections to be held on July 25
Divorced, widowed women allowed second marriage in Sindh Hindu Marriage Amendment Bill 2018

Divorced, widowed women allowed second marriage in Sindh Hindu Marriage Amendment Bill 2018
CM Shah gives pictorial presentation to PPP chief

CM Shah gives pictorial presentation to PPP chief

Load More load more