Six banned outfit terrorists killed in Gujrat shootout

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore claimed to have killed six terrorists affiliated to banned outfit in Upper Jhelum area of Gujrat.



The CTD spokesman said the terrorists were involved in Ferozpur Road blast that had claimed lives of 26 people including eight policemen. They were also involved in the killing of Brigadier Zahor Qadri in Sargodha and other several bomb explosions.

According to spokesman, the personnel of CTD had blockaded the area when 8 to 9 terrorists opened fire. Six militants were killed in the ensuing shootout.

The terrorists killed in the encounter have been identified as Abdul Muqeem, Faisal, Usman, Azeem, Rauf and Sohaib, whose name was included in the red book.

Two outlaws managed to flee.

The militants wanted to target sensitive installations, the spokesman said and added that suicide jackets, electronic devices and hand grenades were seized from the possession of the terrorists.