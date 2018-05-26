Karachiites gather to offer special prayer for rain

KARACHI: A special prayer for rain was held at New Memon Masjid on MA Jinnah Road on Saturday in the wake of the growing heatwave in the city.

Hundreds of believers gathered at the metropolitan’s prominent mosque to offer Salat Al-Istisqa (Prayer for Rain) to plead relief in the form of rainfall in Karachi where temperature goes around 40 degrees Celsius regularly.

While the metropolitan is expected to slightly cool down during the weekend, another heatwave has been forecast to soar from Monday (May 27) and expected to remain till Thursday (May 31) in the city, the Meteorological Department mentioned.